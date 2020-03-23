Catherine Cross Joins DHS S&T as Executive Director, Office of Science and Engineering

Catherine “Cathi” Cross, a former executive with Phillips 66, a Houston-based multinational energy company, has joined the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate as Executive Director of the Office of Science and Engineering.

A former director of Regulatory Compliance and Policy for Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, and Koch Industries, Cross has 19 years of experience in developing company policies and leading personnel to facilitate compliance with applicable security laws and governmental regulations, globally.

She served as subject matter expert in communicating her company’s positions on targeted security regulatory issues and risk mitigation strategies to Congress, federal and state regulatory agencies and other stakeholders.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)