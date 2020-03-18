CBP Seeks Comments for Maverick and Val Verde Counties Border Barrier Projects

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is seeking public input concerning new border barrier projects in Maverick and Val Verde counties, Texas.

In Maverick County, CBP will be replacing approximately two miles of existing pedestrian barrier with new steel bollard fencing. In Val Verde County, CBP will also be replacing approximately two miles of existing pedestrian barrier with new steel bollard fencing. The existing pedestrian barrier no longer meets the U.S. Border Patrol’s operational needs.

The projects also include the installation of a linear ground detection system, road construction or refurbishment, and the installation of lighting, which will be supported by grid power and include embedded cameras. The design of the new steel bollard fencing includes 30-foot steel bollards that are approximately 6” x 6” in diameter.

CBP is seeking information and data on potential impacts to the environment, culture, quality of life, and commerce, including potential socioeconomic impacts, for the communities located near the sites where the new border barrier is to be constructed. Information received will inform the review of environmental impacts for these projects.

Project updates and Spanish-language materials are available.

Comments can be submitted until Wednesday, April 15, 2020 by email to DelRioComments@cbp.dhs.gov. The email should reference “Maverick and Val Verde Counties Border Barrier Projects March 2020” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave. 6.5E Mail Stop 1039, Washington, DC 20229-1100.

