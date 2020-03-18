Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Extends Hybrid Cloud Work with Unisys

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has selected Unisys to continue to provide private hybrid cloud services as well as an integrated security framework and related disaster recovery services through the Pa. Compute Services (PACS) contract. These services support some of Pennsylvania’s digital government initiatives to provide continuity in the delivery of vital systems and data center operations for state agencies and citizens. The contract extends work first awarded to Unisys in 2014.

The two-year contract extension, worth up to $144 million, was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Under the contract, Unisys will continue to support the part of the Commonwealth’s secure hybrid cloud environment that includes the ability to access and pay for IT services as needed, enabling the Commonwealth to reduce operating costs while enhancing flexibility and service delivery. In addition, Unisys will continue to provide managed services for mainframe support, storage, security and containers; related command center services; disaster recovery management; database services and facilities management.

“We look forward to continuing to provide value through the PACS agreement to help the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania achieve its goals by adopting a hybrid cloud model and securing critical data at a lower cost to citizens,” said Michael Morrison, vice president and general manager for Unisys Enterprise Solutions Americas.

Read more at Unisys

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)