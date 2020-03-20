Juvare Releases Infectious Disease Community Impact Add-on to Help Track COVID-19

Critical incident preparedness and response technology provider, Juvare, is releasing an Infectious Disease Community Impact Tracking add-on for its WebEOC platform at no cost to clients.

The add-on, known as a ‘Board’ in WebEOC, was designed in close collaboration with clients to apply evolving best practices and was released to help the company’s thousands of emergency management users – in federal, state, local, healthcare, higher education, transportation, and corporate sectors – monitor, track, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our clients are on the front lines of preparing and responding to the coronavirus pandemic. We built our solutions specifically to help them respond in critical times such as these,” said Robert Watson, CEO, Juvare.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, federal, state, and local emergency management agencies are on high alert and seeking innovative ways to work closely with the thousands of public health agencies, health systems, and healthcare providers who are already working with Juvare’s EMResource, eICS, EMTrack, EMSupply, and CORES solutions to coordinate and manage the coronavirus response activities including supply chain monitoring, personnel tracking, epidemiological support, operations monitoring, situation reports, risk and impact assessments, and more.

“Unlike most emergencies that happen fast, the COVID-19 pandemic is still building and will likely continue for an extended period of time. The level of continuous coordinated planning and response required from all of our clients to effectively manage all activities, supply levels, facility statuses, people tracking, and critical incidents is unprecedented,” remarked Sam Klietz, Juvare’s chief client officer.

Juvare’s solutions have been used to prepare for and respond to major hurricanes, wildfires, active shooter incidents, and major public events, as well as past U.S outbreak preparedness efforts including: H1N1 (Swine Flu), H5N9 (Avian Flu), Ebola (EVD), and SARS.

