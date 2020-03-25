OIG Finds No Fraud in Secret Service Expenses at Trump Turnberry Resort

Members of Congress asked the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (OIG) to audit the expenses incurred by the Secret Service for President Trump’s visit to the Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland from July 14 to 15, 2018.

OIG published its findings in a redacted report which publicly omits the total expenses incurred.

The President’s visit to the Trump Turnberry Resort was one part of a four-part European trip that included stops in Scotland, Belgium, England, and Finland. Due to system limitations, the Secret Service could not provide complete cost data in certain areas for the Turnberry mission in Scotland such as overtime pay, meals and incidental expenses, and commercial airfare.

Of the total (redacted) amount, the Secret Service paid an aggregated amount of $9,662 to the Turnberry Resort for hotel rooms, golf carts, and logistical support. A breakdown of costs includes:

Rental Cars $466,424

Hotel Rooms $322,427

Meals and Incidental (redacted)

Overtime Pay $84,899

Commercial Airfare $63,744

Logistical Support $11,719

Golf Cart Rental $4,048

These figures do not include salaries and benefits for government personnel traveling with the President, which the Secret Service would have incurred regardless of whether the President traveled. Also excluded are costs associated with assistance provided by the Department of Defense, such as the use of military aircraft to transport personnel and equipment, because the Secret Service is not required to reimburse these costs.

OIG concluded that it did not identify any fraud indicators or costs that were not authorized in relation to the President’s visit to the Trump Turnberry Resort.

