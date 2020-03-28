Orlando Airport to Screen New York Arrivals

Following an executive order by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, all passengers arriving at Orlando International Airport (MCO) from the Greater New York area will be screened by health officials upon arrival.

The executive order affects passengers arriving on direct flights from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Anyone arriving from those areas will be required to self-quarantine or isolate for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter, per the order.

Today, Orlando International has approximately 45 daily direct flights from those three states. MCO receives the majority of the airport’s domestic passengers from the northeast region, particularly the Greater New York area.

“We support Gov. DeSantis’ order as a means to implement measures that promote the safety, security and health of our passengers and employees,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “For our part, we mobilized quickly overnight to accommodate the executive order and are prepared to work with the Department of Health in screening passengers as they arrive in Orlando.”

In announcing the order, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary Kevin Thibault requested that airports provide space for the processing by Florida Department of Health officials in coordination with law enforcement officers who will assist. In a conversation with FDOT administration and airport executives from across the state, a discussion was held on how to best implement the order.

Airport leaders are currently coordinating with state health officials and the National Guard to finalize actions necessary to enforce the order.

Read more at Orlando International Airport

