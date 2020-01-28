Airports Council International and Aviation Information Sharing and Analysis Center Team to Fight Cyber Threats

Airports Council International (ACI) World and the Aviation Information Sharing and Analysis Center (A-ISAC) have signed an agreement that better enables ACI members to join the A-ISAC for access to airport-specific cyber threat intelligence and actionable data.

Both organizations play an active role in supporting the global aviation network; by increasing collaboration, the groups have created a partnership that better protects global aviation stakeholders, including the travelling public. The Aviation ISAC is a global membership consortium that focuses on cybersecurity threats to airports, airlines, IFE/Satcom providers, original equipment manufacturers, supply chain manufacturers, and service providers.

Angela Gittens, Director General, ACI World said “This agreement sets out ACI and A-ISAC’s shared objective to improve cyber resilience in every sector of the global air transport network. Airports are critical to a successful aviation infrastructure and building their cyber resiliency is a significant goal for 2020 and beyond. With the rapid increase in cyber attacks targeting airports, knowledge gained through the Aviation ISAC is a vital component of preparedness and incident response.”

Jeff Troy, A-ISAC president added: “In 2019, airports saw a significant increase in ransomware attacks. This is only the tip of the iceberg. By partnering with ACI to encourage airports to participate in A-ISAC membership, we are helping airports take a proactive stance against cyberthreats.”

In addition to overarching aviation industry cyberthreat intelligence, airports that join the Aviation ISAC will have access to a dedicated working group, a quarterly report that covers the latest airport-specific threats and trends, and other content that is solely focused on airport cybersecurity concerns.

The agreement is not limited to cyber threat intelligence sharing. The organizations will work together at industry events and activities with the overarching goal of ensuring a safer and more secure aviation infrastructure that recognizes airports as key stakeholders.

Read more at Airports Council International

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)