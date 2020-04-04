Cabin Crew’s COVID-19 Fears Over Long-Haul Flights

A number of British Airways (BA) cabin crew fear they may have contracted the coronavirus after operating long-haul flights over the past two weeks.

Unions are calling on airlines to do more to minimise the exposure of staff. But BA pilots and cabin crew say the airline was slow to take action to protect them from the virus.

BA said it has taken steps to reduce contact between customers and crew, adding that personal protective gear, like masks and gloves, was available. However, one pilot told the BBC that equipment was not always accessible and that staff sometimes travelled “shoulder-to-shoulder” on buses at airports.

