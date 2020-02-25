Caverion Signs Access Control and Surveillance Contract with Norwegian Airport Operator

Caverion and Norwegian airport operator Avinor have signed a framework contract covering the installation and maintenance of access control and video surveillance at all of Avinor’s all airports in Norway. The contract extends the partnership started in 2010. The value of the contract is about EUR 50 million.

The agreement covers all of Avinor’s 44 airports from Svalbard in the north to Kristiansand in the south, in addition to the technical center in Asker and the control center in Røyken. Projects and Services are coordinated centrally from Caverion, but carried out at the airports by the nearest local experts in Caverion’s 50 locations in Norway.

Read more at Caverion

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)