Counterterrorism Police Investigate Deadly Knife Attack in French Town

A Sudanese refugee went on a knife rampage in a town in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two people in what is being investigated as a terrorist attack. The attack in broad daylight, which President Emmanuel Macron called “an odious act”, took place with the country on lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 

Counterterrorism prosecutors have launched an investigation into “murder linked to a terrorist enterprise” after the rampage in a string of shops in Romans-sur-Isère, a riverside town with a population of about 35,000.

The assailant – identified only as Abdallah A.-O., a refugee in his 30s from Sudan who lives in the town – was arrested without a fight by police.

Read more at France 24

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top