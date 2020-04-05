Counterterrorism Police Investigate Deadly Knife Attack in French Town

A Sudanese refugee went on a knife rampage in a town in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two people in what is being investigated as a terrorist attack. The attack in broad daylight, which President Emmanuel Macron called “an odious act”, took place with the country on lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Counterterrorism prosecutors have launched an investigation into “murder linked to a terrorist enterprise” after the rampage in a string of shops in Romans-sur-Isère, a riverside town with a population of about 35,000.

The assailant – identified only as Abdallah A.-O., a refugee in his 30s from Sudan who lives in the town – was arrested without a fight by police.

