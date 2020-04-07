Dublin Port Awards Security Contract to Manguard Plus

Manguard Plus Limited has been awarded the security contract for the Dublin Port Company. The contract will run for an initial three years and is worth in excess of €6 million. Manguard Plus, which employs some 1050 staff from offices in Naas, Waterford, Cork, Belfast and the U.K., will deploy up to 50 staff to service the Dublin Port Company.

The experienced staff will also receive intensive training through the global customer service training program, WorldHost, in disciplines ranging from counterterrorism awareness to services for customers with disabilities.

Thomas Kavanagh, Security Manager at the Dublin Port Company, said the training will give the port’s security staff the edge. “It is comprehensive and will provide our team with the knowledge and confidence to deal with different situations which are crucial to offering gold standard customer service at the Dublin Port Company. We are delighted to have Manguard Plus and its very experienced team on board and look forward to working with them into the future”.

