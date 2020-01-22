Entry Screening: Stopping the Global Spread of Novel Coronavirus

Several countries are screening air passengers traveling from China and Hong Kong for the deadly Novel Coronavirus, also called 2019-nCoV.

The U.S. initially announced that three airports would be screening passengers arriving from Wuhan – the region where the outbreak has claimed six lives and infected hundreds. Entry screening for passengers traveling from or via Wuhan to San Francisco, New York-JFK, and Los Angeles airports began on January 17. On January 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it will expand screening of passengers arriving from Wuhan, to two more U.S. airports: Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

In order to manage the screenings and contain the spread of the virus, all travelers flying between Wuhan and the United States will be rerouted through one of the five airports with screenings if they aren’t already scheduled to fly there.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has been implementing its surveillance protocol by fever screening of travelers from all direct flights from Wuhan to the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports, with the screening protocol starting at Krabi Airport on January 17.

Japan, which has had one confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus to date, said it has been screening passengers at all Japanese airports for respiratory issues since January 7. South Korea’s only airport to receive passengers from Wuhan, Incheon International Airport, is operating two special gates for passengers arriving from Wuhan where official check travelers’ temperatures.

Meanwhile, air travelers arriving from China at seven airports in India will be screened for the virus. Passengers arriving at Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata airports will undergo thermal screening. Additionally, passengers experiencing acute onset of fever, cough and shortness of breath have been directed to report to the health units at the airport.

On January 22, the U.K. Department of Health announced that it will be taking a “series of precautionary measures” for flights arriving from Wuhan to London Heathrow airport. These measures include the aircraft landing in an isolated area of the airport where it will be met by a health team.

Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk airports in Russia have also commenced screening. Bangladesh, Italy, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore have also introduced various measures to identify potentially affected passengers. Many other countries also have year-round health screening at airports for arriving passengers.

In the country of origin, China has installed 35 infrared thermometers at airports, railway stations, long-distance bus stations, and ferry terminals. Authorities have advised against travel into and out of Wuhan.

Entry screening is part of a layered approach used with other public health measures already in place to detect arriving travelers who are sick to slow and reduce the spread of any disease. Methods include thermal imaging, taking temperatures, and requiring passengers to fill out a questionnaire that asks about symptoms. Passengers may be quarantined in special areas at the airport or close by should their health pose a concern to the public. There is currently no global standard for disease screening at airports.

The concern with the present outbreak is that while countries focus on the Wuhan region, the virus is potentially spreading further across China. Several cases have already been confirmed in the Guangdong province, for example, which has three international airports.

CDC describes coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with MERS and SARS. Past MERS and SARS outbreaks have been complex, requiring comprehensive public health responses.

Initially, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, CDC has confirmed that a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting limited person-to-person spread is occurring, though it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people. Chinese Health Authorities have reported two suspected cases of human-to-human transmission.

A meeting hosted by the World Health Organization this week will assess the severity of the outbreak and determine if it is to be classified as a global health emergency.

Work on a vaccine is underway as there is currently no vaccine for this particular strain of coronavirus. The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is developing a vaccine, says it would take months for it to advance into clinical trials and more than a year until it is available. Another team of scientists from the U.S. and China are also working on a vaccine, and the University of Saskatchewan in Canada has requested to work on the virus in order to develop a vaccine, according to Canadian media reports.

