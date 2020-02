Freight forwarder Toll Group has shut down certain IT systems after suffering a cyber attack.

The Japan Post-owned company warned customers that as a precautionary measure, in response to a cyber security incident on Friday, it had deliberately shut down a number of systems across multiple sites and business units.

“Toll IT teams are working closely with global cyber security experts to resolve the issue,” the company said.

