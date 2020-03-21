Hudson Scholars Debunk China’s COVID-19 Claims

Many nations are struggling to contain coronavirus outbreaks within their own borders. Yet China, which has largely recovered from the pandemic that started within its borders and remains weakened by the outbreak, has begun to leverage this global crisis to divert attention from its early failures preventing the virus’s spread.

Alongside efforts to expel US reporters and stockpile desperately needed medical supplies, the Chinese Communist Party is engaging in a global propaganda campaign. The CCP is attempting to rewrite the events that led to the pandemic and ultimately shift international awareness from its brutal methods of governance to the narrative that China has emerged unscathed from its coronavirus outbreak and is now leading global humanitarian efforts to combat the pandemic.

The CCP’s new narrative does not hold up under scrutiny. We have compiled five CCP myths that are easily debunked by the facts outlined by Hudson scholars.

Read more at The Hudson Institute

