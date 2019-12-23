ISIS militants destroy antiquities in the city of Nimrud, Iraq, in 2016. (ISIS video)

Islamic State Group Getting Stronger With More Money and Better Tactics

There are growing indications that the Islamic State (IS) group is re-organizing in Iraq, two years after losing the last of its territory in the country.

Kurdish and Western intelligence officials have told the BBC that the IS presence in Iraq is a sophisticated insurgency, and IS attacks are increasing. The militants are now more skilled and more dangerous than al-Qaeda, according to Lahur Talabany, a top Kurdish counter-terrorism official.

“They have better techniques, better tactics and a lot more money at their disposal,” he said. “They are able to buy vehicles, weapons, food supplies and equipment. Technologically they’re more savvy. It’s more difficult to flush them out. So, they are like al-Qaeda on steroids.”

Read more at the BBC

