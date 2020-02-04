K9 Goose Finds his Paws at Montreal Airport

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport has welcomed Goose to its team of German Shepherds. Aged just eight weeks old, Goose has started his training by studying “socialization” at the airport with his handler. He’ll start his full K9 training in about 18 months.

This K9 squad is part of the Airport Patrol team who work to ensure passenger safety and infrastructure security. They should not be confused with the dogs of the Canada Border Services Agency, whose role is to detect illegal food, large amounts of cash, and drugs.

Passengers are able to speak to the Airport Patrol K9 handlers and meet the dogs. There are also collectable cards available for each of the dogs on the team. Goose will get his own card when he successfully completes his training.

