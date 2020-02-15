Korea to Fund INTERPOL Projects to Combat Cyber Crimes

To support global law enforcement efforts to combat online child exploitation and cyber-enabled financial crimes, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) has announced additional funding for INTERPOL.

Some EUR 2.1 million will be provided for a three-year initiative as part of INTERPOL’s Fight Against Child (Sexual) Exploitation (FACE) project which was launched in 2015.

The KNPA-supported element of the FACE project will focus on the Asian region in encouraging greater connectivity to INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, promoting analysis and operational activity to identify victims and apprehend offenders, as part of international law enforcement cooperation in this crime area.

To date, the ICSE database has helped INTERPOL’s member countries identify numerous child sexual exploitation victims and currently holds information relating to more than 21,000 child victims and nearly 10,000 offenders identified by law enforcement worldwide.

Another objective will be to detect producers and distributors of child abuse material and taking down websites on both the Open Web and DarkNet.

An additional EUR 1.3 million from KNPA will support a second three-year project targeting cyber-enabled financial crimes. As these are frequently associated with money laundering, an expert network comprising law enforcement officials specializing in combating white-collar crime will be established.

Activities will also include joint operations to identify and arrest those involved, as well as the confiscation of related crime proceeds. The contribution comes as the role of INTERPOL President is currently held by Kim Jong Yang.

“The Korean Police is readily taking the leading role in enhancing multi-lateral police cooperation to eradicate cyber-enabled crimes against children and financial matters,” said Commissioner General Min Gab-Ryong. “KNPA will actively cooperate with INTERPOL and other member countries to achieve tangible outcomes through these two projects,” added the Head of the Korean Police.

INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock said Korea’s support underlined its commitment to global law enforcement, particularly in combating online crimes.

“With an increasing number of online child abuse cases, it is clear that we all need to step up our efforts to tackle these horrendous crimes. The funding from Korea will have a direct impact on our work to support member countries’ efforts to identify and rescue vulnerable victims around the world.

“Cyber-enabled crimes are often viewed by criminals as ‘low detection risk’, but these two initiatives, alongside ongoing INTERPOL activities will help address this illicit online activity,” added the INTERPOL Chief.

Read more at INTERPOL

