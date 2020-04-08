Man Charged with Dissemination of Terrorist Material

London’s Metropolitan Police Service (Met) has charged a 29-year-old man with dissemination of terrorist material.

Shehroz Iqbal of east London was charged on April 7 with one count of dissemination of terrorist material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. He has been remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

A search of an address in east London has been completed.

Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested Iqbal on April 6 on suspicion of dissemination of terrorist material.

