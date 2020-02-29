Mexico and Europol to Cooperate on Security, Weapons Trafficking

The Mexican Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Europol are in talks to expand and deepen collaboration on security matters.

Mexico was recently included in the list of priority partners with which Europol intends to establish cooperative relations. For the Government of Mexico collaboration with the European Union is essential to complement national capacities against transnational organized crime and, in particular, to curb the illicit flow of arms, their components, ammunition, and explosives.

Consultations were initiated with a view to signing a Working Arrangement between the SSPC and Europol, pending the approval processes, in order to support the Member States of the European Union and Mexico in preventing and combating serious crime, terrorism, and other forms of criminal acts, in line with the Parties’ respective mandates.

This is the result of the high priority given by both parties to international cooperation, as well as of the great interest of Mexico to work, via Europol, with the Member States of the European Union, as well as with the other countries and organizations represented at Europol.

