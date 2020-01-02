wildfire

New State of Emergency Declared as Australia’s Deadly Fires Force Evacuations

A weeklong state of emergency has been called in the Australian state of New South Wales as deadly wildfires continue to ravage communities, forcing thousands from their homes.

At least eight people have been killed by the fires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, including volunteer firefighters, officials have said. Another 18 people are still missing.

The emergency period begins on Friday, December 3 and marks the third time such a declaration was made since the fires began in November.

