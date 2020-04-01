Nonprofits Team Up to Help Businesses Secure Remote Workplaces

A coalition of 13 nonprofit organizations have joined the Work From Home. Secure Your Business. campaign. The organizations participating in the campaign include:

The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI)

Cyber-Sicherheitsrat Deutschland e.V./German Cyber-Security Council

Bestyrelsesforeningen/Danish Board Leadership Society

Cybercrime Support Network

APWG

APWG.eu

CyberGreen

Cyber Threat Alliance

Aspen Digital, a program of the Aspen Institute

Adaptable Security

Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC)

Telecommunications UK Fraud Forum (TUFF)

Global Cyber Alliance (GCA)

The Work From Home. Secure Your Business. campaign is focused on shoring up the defenses of a newly remote workforce. Many businesses have been forced to move their day-to-day operations from offices to their employees’ homes, as much of the world shelters in place to quell the COVID-19 pandemic. This global remote workforce creates new security risks for businesses, their customers, and employees. Fortunately, there are a few, relatively simple actions employers and employees can take to greatly reduce cyber risk.

Update personal and company systems and applications

Implement two-factor authentication for access to company services

Use a protective DNS service, such as Quad9

In times when businesses and people are struggling to address the changes they face, this campaign focuses on providing simple actions to improve security.

“Our aim is to provide a unified voice to guide people to put better security in place as they work in a remote environment. While many corporations and government agencies have security protocols and teams of people in place, smaller businesses are not equipped to do that,” said Philip Reitinger, GCA President and CEO. “Let’s not let the perfect be the enemy of the good; let’s encourage everyone to take a few key steps and then consider if they can do more.”

The campaign aims to provide clear, actionable guidance including links to tools and step-by-step instructions that can be used by companies and employees working remotely to take immediate action and put better security in place in their home environment. To support the campaign and questions that may arise, a Work From Home Community Forum has been created as a place where people can go to ask questions and get help from community security experts, including from GCA and other nonprofit organizations.

The Work From Home Community Forum contains further resources such as those from non-campaign partners and government agencies. New content will be posted to the website on a weekly basis.

