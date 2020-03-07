Northrop Grumman Welcomes CyberCenturion Finalists

Northrop Grumman Corporation has welcomed 60 young finalists to compete for the title of this year’s U.K. national CyberCenturion VI champions. In partnership with Cyber Security Challenge U.K., CyberCenturion is a sister programme to the U.S. CyberPatriot competition. It is funded by the Northrop Grumman Foundation and supported by the U.S. Air Force Association.

Two thousand students registered for CyberCenturion VI and teams completed a series of real-life cyber defence tasks in qualifying rounds that began in September 2019. Team members have developed technical abilities as well as professional skills such as teamwork, problem solving, communication and perseverance that employers value.

“Thanks to competitions like CyberCenturion, the next generation is learning skills for the future and being inspired to pursue rewarding careers in cyber security,” said Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman U.K. and Europe.

Teams competed in two age groups, 12-15 and 15-18 years old, and four categories: all female, all male, mixed and cadet. Top scoring teams from each group and the overall standout top scorers were invited to the live final.

“We’ve now run the competition in the U.K. for six years, growing from just 50 players in our first year to around 2,000 registrations for CyberCenturion VI,” said Dr Robert Nowill, chairman, Cyber Security Challenge U.K. “Through initiatives like CyberCenturion, we’ve introduced more than 8,000 young people to the challenges and rewards of cyber security, broadening the reach of the industry and opening it up to those who may not otherwise be exposed to such valuable extra-curricular experiences.”

Matthew Dawson, a previous CyberCenturion competitor added, “CyberCenturion has had a massive impact on my life. The competition helped cement my ambition of having a career in cyber, as well as enabling me to stand out from the crowd and secure a place at university. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it.”

