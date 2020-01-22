Russia and Japan Start Anti-Piracy Drills in Arabian Sea

Russian Navy ships and a destroyer of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force started anti-piracy drills in the Arabian Sea, the press office of Russia’s Baltic Fleet reported.

“A group of the Baltic Fleet’s ships comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the tanker Yelnya and the sea tug Viktor Konetsky has arrived at the designated area of the Arabian Sea for a joint exercise with the destroyer Harusame of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force,” the press office said in a statement.

The Russian Navy ships and the Japanese destroyer will hold communications and maneuvering drills in one of the areas of the Arabian Sea on January 20-21 and practice inspecting and freeing a vessel notionally seized by pirates and landing on the ships’ decks. The Russian Baltic Fleet and the Japanese navy will hold their drills for the first time, the press office stressed.

