South Korean Women Allegedly Forced into Sexual Slavery on Encrypted Messaging App

One girl wrote the word slave above her genitals. Another was made to bark like a dog while naked.

Cho Joo-bin, a 24-year-old man, hosted online rooms on encrypted messaging app Telegram, where users paid to see young girls perform demeaning sexual acts carried out under coercion, according to South Korean police.

As many as 74 victims were blackmailed by Cho into uploading images onto the group chats, some of the users paid for access, police said. Officials suspect there are about 260,000 participants across Cho’s chat rooms.

