Turkey Lets Syrian Refugees Exit Toward Europe

Groups of refugees and migrants are heading towards the EU after Turkey said it would not abide by a deal to stop them reaching Europe.

Turkey’s communications chief said the country had not received enough support in hosting millions of Syrian refugees. Its decision followed a deadly attack on Turkish troops by Syrian government forces in northern Syria. The incident sparked fears of a major escalation involving Turkey and Syria’s military ally, Russia.

Greece and Bulgaria – which border Turkey – have sent reinforcements to prevent people entering. Greek police have been deterring attempts to cross the border with tear gas, reports say.

