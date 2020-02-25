UAE Launches Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit for Land, Air and Sea

The United Arab Emirates Federal Customs Authority has announced the launch of the Smart Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit, which will be put into use early next month in the country’s customs centres and land, air and sea entry and exit points.

The unit includes six types of smart inspection devices in one vehicle, designed by Emirati citizens working for the authority, with the aim of unifying national customs work and providing distinguished services to maintain the security of the community and the prosperity of trade.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency WAM, during the FCA’s participation in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, UMEX, and Simulation and Training Exhibition, SimTEX, Muteb Al Bannai, Director of the Customs Inspection Department at the FDA, said that the unit will carry out many inspection duties, such as X-raying baggage and cargo checks.

Read more at Emirates 247

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)