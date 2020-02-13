Vision-Box ID Management and Passenger Flow System to Help Gatwick’s Seamless Travel

Vision-Box’s Orchestra Services Platform and associated technology has been selected by London’s Gatwick Airport, U.K. to meet increasing passenger demand and planned growth.

The framework contract was awarded following a competitive tender and selection process. Under the terms of the new 5-year Framework Agreement, Vision-Box will initially replace legacy solutions with its Orchestra Services Platform.

Orchestra is a passenger flow and identity management system that will enable Gatwick to automate passengers’ journeys through various touch points across the airport – at check-in, bag drop, and boarding. It will form the main component of the airport’s “Seamless Flow” system which will work to sustain increasing traffic within a limited infrastructure estate and help optimize flow management while meeting stringent technical, functional, security and privacy related requirements.

Read more at Vision-Box

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)