CBP and Coast Guard Discover Ammunition Concealed in Paint Can Destined for Honduras

A joint U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Sector Delaware Bay inspection discovered nearly 400 rounds of ammunition on December 30 at the Port of Wilmington, Del., that was concealed inside a paint can in household goods destined for Honduras.

CBP officers used a mobile x-ray to scan a pallet of nine five-gallon paint cans and detected an anomaly in one can. Officers opened the paint can and discovered 387 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition wrapped in plastic. CBP officers seized the ammunition for violating U.S. export laws.

It is illegal to export firearms, weapons parts and ammunition without a federal license and permit from the U.S. Department of Commerce or the U.S. Department of State. CBP officers seized the weapon, magazine and ammo. An investigation continues.

CBP and the USCG routinely partner during outbound examinations. During a previous joint examination on October 4, officers discovered and seized a handgun and 1,498 rounds of ammo destined for Honduras.

Read more at CBP

