Coast Guard Sets New COVID-19 Requirements for Vessels Bound for U.S. Ports

All vessels calling on U.S. ports are now required to report crew and passenger illnesses to the Captain of the Port (COTP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) immediately, or 15 days prior to arriving in a U.S. port.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has deemed the illness of a person on board a vessel that may adversely affect the safety of the vessel or port facility a “hazardous condition” pursuant to 33 CFR 160.216. Illnesses must be reported immediately to the Captain of the Port and the CDC. Additional guidance and reporting requirements can be found here: MSIB Number 02-20 (Change 3), issued on March 16, 2020.

The USCG issued MSIB Number 06-20 on Vessel Reporting Requirements for Illness or Death, which sets forth the definition for an ill person on board a vessel, including a fever of 100.4⁰F or greater that has persisted for more than 48 hours. Illnesses on board a vessel must be reported to both the Coast Guard and the CDC, immediately. Masters who fail to do so are subject to Coast Guard enforcement action, including civil penalties, vessel detentions, and criminal liability.

