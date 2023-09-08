California Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Alleged Cognitive Enhancement Drug into the United States from China

A California man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with a conspiracy to smuggle tianeptine, a drug that claims to enhance mood and cognitive functioning, into the United States from China.

Ryan M. Stabile, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and two counts of introduction of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud and mislead. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2024. Stabile was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2019.

Stabile smuggled tianeptine, a misbranded drug, from China into the United States and then resold the tianeptine to American consumers on the internet through his company, Supplements for Work. Stabile falsely represented that he was selling tianeptine for research purposes only, even though he sold tianeptine to individuals for personal use. Stabile, through his company, marketed tianeptine as a mood enhancer and claimed that it improved cognitive functioning.

The charge of conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of introduction of misbranded drugs provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Fernando McMillan, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigation made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Deepika Bains Shukla, Chief of the Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department