Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. Agrees to Pay $250,000 to Resolve Alleged Violations of the Controlled Substances Act

United States Attorney Roger Handberg announced that the Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. has agreed to pay the United States $250,000 to resolve allegations that the Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) by failing to maintain records required by the CSA.

The United States alleges that on July 14, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an inspection of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc.’s facility, located at 15051 Shell Point Boulevard, and determined that Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. committed 176 violations of the CSA, including failing to take a new inventory of all controlled substances on hand at least once every two years, failing to maintain records of the number of units acquired from other persons, and failing to notify the DEA of a theft or loss within one business day of the discovery.

Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. relinquished its DEA registration on February 4, 2022.

“Scrupulous recordkeeping is essential to maintaining the CSA’s closed system of distribution and preventing dangerous drugs from falling into the wrong hands,” said U.S. Attorney Handberg. “We expect all DEA registrants, no matter their size, to be especially meticulous in their recordkeeping because the CSA and the welfare of the public demand it.”

“DEA Registrants are obligated to comply with the regulations set forth in the Controlled Substances Act, ensuring accurate inventorying, tracking and recordkeeping, as the failure to do so can lead to the diversion of controlled substances, which jeopardizes the safety and health of our communities,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “DEA remains committed to working with our law enforcement and regulatory partners to hold registrants accountable and ensure these regulations are followed.”

This settlement results from a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Miami Field Division. Assistant United States Attorney Chad Spraker pursued this civil settlement on behalf of the United States.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

If you are aware of controlled substance violations in your community, please submit your anonymous tip through the DEA online Tip Line at Submit a Tip | DEA.gov. Concerns about prescription drug abuse or diversion can be reported to the DEA through this link: RX Abuse Online Reporting (usdoj.gov).

