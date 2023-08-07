DEA to Host Public Listening Sessions on Telemedicine Regulations

The Drug Enforcement Administration will host public listening sessions to receive comments from healthcare practitioners, experts, advocates, patients, and other members of the public to inform DEA’s regulations on prescribing controlled substances via telemedicine.

The listening sessions will be held in person and livestreamed with remote participation available.

WHAT: Public Listening Sessions on Telemedicine Regulations

WHO: Open to the public

WHEN: September 12-13, 2023

WHERE: DEA Headquarters

700 Army Navy Drive

Arlington, Va. 22202

FOR MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC: Beginning on August 7, members of the public wishing to attend in person (space permitting) must register HERE by August 21, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. DEA is accepting requests to make limited oral presentations during the public meeting. Persons wishing to give an oral presentation – in person or virtually – time permitting, must indicate the desire to present when requesting to register. Presentations will be limited to 10 minutes.

For more information, visit Federal Register: Practice of Telemedicine: Listening Sessions.

For additional questions, email [email protected]

Background:

On March 1, 2023, DEA, in concert with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), issued notices of proposed rulemakings (NPRM) to allow for prescribing of certain controlled medications via telemedicine without an in-person medical evaluation of the patient under circumstances that are consistent with public health, safety, and effective controls against diversion. On May 9, DEA and HHS announced the extension of COVID-19 telemedicine flexibilities for an additional six months while considering the more than 38,000 comments from the public on the NPRMs.

Read more at DEA