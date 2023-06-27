Drug Trafficking Arrests Made in Joint Federal/Local Investigation Targeting Florida’s Jackson, Calhoun, Liberty, and Gadsden Counties

In excess of 50 individuals have been arrested on warrants related to drug trafficking as part of a long-term investigation conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration, local, and state law enforcement. The arrests were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“I am proud of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their tireless efforts to keep us safe and serve a critical role in our efforts to remove addictive and deadly controlled substances from our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners as we work together to investigate and prosecute criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

The multi-agency operation netted seizures of over 35 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, multiple kilograms of cocaine, multiple ounces of fentanyl, over 60 firearms, and over $100,000 in United States currency.

Federal defendants arrested today were:

• Joshua Leo Carr, 40, of Marianna, Florida

• Michael Christopher “City Boy” Garner, 38, of Chattahoochee, Florida

• Joncy Torrianne Hall, 31, of Marianna, Florida

• Robert Blake Howell, 45, of Marianna, Florida

• Helen Christine Jones, a/k/a Christine Howell, 41, of Marianna, Florida

• Amos E. “Pops” Rogers, 58, of Chipley, Florida

• Matthew Ottovio Aliffi, 45, of Marianna, Florida

Already in custody elsewhere and scheduled for federal arraignment are:

• Ashley Marie Albert, 29, of Mariana, Florida

• Royce Allen “R.J.” Alday, 30, of Marianna, Florida

• Ryan Wade “Bobo” Massey, 32, of Chipley, Florida

• Holly Gay Newton a/k/a Holly Nichols, 43, of Altha, Florida

• Dewayne Deshun “Max” Thornton, 23, of Dothan, Alabama

Previous federal arrests from this same investigation include:

• Brian Beauchamp, 37, of Grand Ridge, Florida

• Anthony Lamar “Kool Aid” Brown, 46, of Quincy, Florida

• Eric Shane Daniels, 27, of Blountstown, Florida

• Daniel B. Foster, 40, of Blountstown, Florida

• Cornelius Montez Garner, 33, of Chattahoochee, Florida

• Gary Lamar “G” Murphy, III, 37, of Tallahassee, Florida

• Savannah Price, 23, of Marianna, Florida

• Jessica Nicole Pynes, 35, of Bristol, Florida

• Shelby Roney, 49, of Malone, Florida

• Curtis Vickers, 38, of Dothan, Alabama

• Latoya Latasha White, 34, of Lake Wales, Florida

The defendants charged federally face penalties of up to life imprisonment and fines of up to $20,000,000.

State defendants’ arrests:

• Tara Baxley

• Cheryl Bernhard

• Destiny Bryan

• Paul Childress

• Jeffrey Davis

• Arthur Goodwin

• Dawn Herndon

• Richard Outlaw

• Darryl Owens

• Abdullah Muhammad

• Nikolaus Rabon

• Forrest Reed, Jr.

• James Shelmon

• Ashley Smith

• Giselle Sukanec

• Keith Edward Summerlin

• Paul Wright

These arrests resulted from an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). This joint federal, state, and local cooperative targeted drug trafficking west of Tallahassee, particularly in Jackson County.

Investigative agencies included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattahoochee Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s office, the Holmes County Sheriff’s office, the Dothan, Alabama Police Department, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is handling the prosecution.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. More information about OCDETF may be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

