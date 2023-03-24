Man Charged Following Seizure of Over One Million Suspected Fentanyl Pills

Juan Alfonso Torres-Rodriguez, 27, of Mexico, was charged by criminal complaint on March 9, 2023, with one count of Possessing Suspected Fentanyl Pills for Distribution.

The complaint alleges that, on the evening of March 8, 2023, law enforcement officers observed Torres-Rodriguez participating in a suspected drug transaction. Subsequent searches of Torres-Rodriguez’s residence and vehicle led to the seizure of more than one million fake pills, suspected of containing fentanyl. The complaint further alleges that Torres-Rodriguez intended to distribute more than the one million fake pills.

A conviction for Possessing 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl for Distribution carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and five years up to a lifetime of supervised release.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The investigation was conducted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force Group. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.

