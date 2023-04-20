Massachusetts Pill Distributor Indicted for Trafficking Tens of Thousands of Pills Containing Fentanyl and Meth

A Haverhill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for allegedly distributing tens of thousands of pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Angel Joel Diaz, a/k/a “Guero,” 34, was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and methadone. Diaz was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on Feb. 15, 2023.

According to the charging documents, in January 2023, an investigation began into Diaz’s fentanyl pill manufacturing and distribution operation. On Jan. 10, 2023, an undercover officer contacted Diaz posing as a potential drug customer seeking to purchase counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl. It is alleged that after Diaz agreed to meet the following day, on Jan. 11, 2023, he then provided the undercover officer with 208 fentanyl pills weighing approximately 26 grams. Half of the pills allegedly contained methamphetamine in addition to fentanyl. During the meeting, it is alleged that Diaz told the officer that he manufactures his own fentanyl pills, which he distributes in Lawrence and Boston as well as in New York via mail shipments. Following the meeting, Diaz allegedly maintained communication with the undercover officer regarding additional fentanyl pill purchases. During the communications, it is alleged that Diaz sent several photos depicting his manufacturing process including images of a blue substance in tin pans, wrapped bricks of suspected fentanyl and blue pills with “M-30” stamps commonly used to manufacture counterfeit pills.

It is further alleged that on two subsequent occasions, Jan. 27, 2023 and Feb. 7, 2023, Diaz distributed thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing suspected fentanyl to the undercover officer. On Feb. 14, 2023, Diaz allegedly sent a photo of suspected fentanyl pills to the undercover officer saying that “even making it with a mask makes you want to vomit and everything.”

According to court documents on Feb. 15, 2023, Diaz was arrested while carrying a shopping bag containing tens of thousands of fentanyl pills separated into seven plastic bags. During a subsequent search of Diaz’s Haverhill residence two pill presses; thousands of pills; pill stamps; several masks; loose powder of various colors; and suspected fentanyl powder and chemicals used in manufacturing pills were recovered.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and methadone provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

