Mexican National Sentenced to 27 Years in Federal Prison for East Texas Drug Trafficking Violations

A Mexican national has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs through the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Fernando Alfredo Rodriguez-Reyes, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, heroin and cocaine, and conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 324 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

According to information presented in court, on June 18, 2020, Rodriguez-Reyes was arrested when law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at a residence on Lytham Drive in Dallas. The residence had been identified as a money and drug stash house distributing multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin in the Dallas, Lewisville, McKinney, Carrollton, Fort Worth, and Plano areas. During the investigation it was discovered the drugs were sourced by a party in Mexico, with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, and shipped from Mexico, to California, and eventually to the greater Dallas area.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Dallas and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ernest Gonzalez.

