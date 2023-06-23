Missouri Leader of Fentanyl Trafficking Organization Sentenced to 30 Years

A Battlefield, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for leading a conspiracy that distributed nearly 38 kilograms of fentanyl in southwest Missouri and resulted in several overdose deaths. Two Springfield, Mo., residents were also sentenced as co-conspirators in the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

James D. Collins, also known as “Red,” 49, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Rufus H. Jones, also known as “Shorty,” 73, of Springfield, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Heather R. Kinnison, 31, of Springfield, was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 17, 2022, Collins pleaded guilty to leading the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Greene County from Jan. 31, 2019, to May 18, 2020, and to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jones and Kinnison also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Collins is responsible for the distribution of 37.8 kilograms of fentanyl. Collins transported at least 300 grams of fentanyl by vehicle from either St. Louis, Mo., or Chicago, Illinois, to Springfield twice a week. Collins then distributed fentanyl to co-conspirators, including Jones. Collins admitted to investigators that he had been dealing with his source of supply for the past 10 years.

On April 17, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Collins’s residence. They found a large plastic bag that contained 331.1 grams of fentanyl. Law enforcement seized more than 700 grams of fentanyl during the course of the conspiracy.

According to court documents, multiple overdose deaths occurred related to Collins’s distribution of fentanyl. After he was incarcerated in the Greene County Jail, Collins bragged to his cellmate about multiple overdoses caused by the drugs he was distributing.

For example, in March 2020, co-defendant Elmer E. Freeman Jr., also known as “Duck,” 56, sold fentanyl (supplied by Collins) to Randi Highfill, who in turn, distributed the fentanyl to an individual identified in court documents as “J.G.” J.G. died, and Highfill pleaded guilty in state court to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with this incident. On Oct. 22, 2019, another individual identified in court documents as “J.W.” overdosed and died.

According to court documents, Collins led a conspiracy that was distributing significant amounts of fentanyl laced with an assortment of other dangerous substances, including xylazine. The DEA recently issued a Public Safety Alert warning about the newly widespread threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine. Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use. Because xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone (Narcan) does not reverse its effects. As a result, xylazine and fentanyl drug mixtures place users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning. Moreover, people who inject drug mixtures containing xylazine also can develop severe wounds, including necrosis—the rotting of human tissue—that may lead to amputation.

Lab results indicate that the fentanyl seized from Collins’s residence contained fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, and xylazine. Fentanyl seized from one of his co-conspirators contained fentanyl, tramadol, and xylazine.

In his plea agreement, Collins admitted that he purchased a 2015 GMIC Yukon XL with a $7,000 cash down payment and two additional cash payments totaling $13,500. The vehicle was purchased in a co-conspirator’s name with the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

Collins also possessed a Smith & Wesson .45-caliber pistol in connection with his drug trafficking activities and maintained a stash house to avoid detection by law enforcement.

Collins, Jones and Kinnison are among five defendants who have been sentenced in this case. Freeman is among seven defendants who have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Phelps County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

Read more at DEA