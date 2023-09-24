Tampa Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced to 15 Years for Leading a Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle has sentenced Ahmoi Cecil Lewis (32, Tampa) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, and armed drug trafficking. The court also ordered Lewis to forfeit $10,000 and five firearms. Lewis had pleaded guilty on June 27, 2023.

According to court documents, from October 2020 through February 2022, Lewis oversaw a drug trafficking organization operating in Tampa. Throughout the course of the conspiracy, Lewis distributed or caused to be distributed over 400 grams of fentanyl, over 100 grams of cocaine base, and over 28 grams of cocaine. In February 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Lewis’s home in Tampa and seized 188 grams of fentanyl, over one kilogram of cocaine, 89 grams of methamphetamine, over eight kilograms of marijuana, three pistols, two assault rifles, a high capacity drum-style magazine, and $10,000 in cash.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

