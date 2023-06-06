Trafficking of Fentanyl, Heroin and Meth Results in Sentences Totaling 30-Plus Years for Two Louisiana Men

Two men involved in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine have been sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Robert Joseph Gant, 57, of Jennings, and Randall Tyler, 38, of Lake Charles as follows:

Robert Joseph Gant was sentenced to 210 months (17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Gant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Randall Tyler was sentenced to 162 months (13 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by5 years of supervised release. Tyler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges in this case stem from an investigation by agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which began in 2018 and continued through 2020, into the drug trafficking activities of Gant and Tyler, along with other co-conspirators. Law enforcement agents conducted surveillance and received approval to intercept wire communications to and from a co-defendant’s telephone. Through their monitoring of calls and messages sent from that telephone, as well as surveillance and other investigative techniques, agents learned that both Gant and Tyler, as well as other co-conspirators, were selling and distributing narcotics in the south Louisiana area.

Through their further investigation, law enforcement agents obtained evidence that Gant and Tyler were communicating with other co-conspirators regarding the type and quantity of narcotics that would be delivered to Gant and Tyler after this co-conspirator returned to Louisiana from Mexico. Agents were able to track the shipment of these narcotics and obtained search warrants for Gant’s residence and other stash houses. Upon execution of these search warrants, agents recovered approximately 1,017 grams of fentanyl, 260 grams of heroin and 320 grams of methamphetamine. Tyler and Gant were charged along with 14 others, in this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Operation named “Inspired Wrath.”

The case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, Eunice Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and Louisiana State Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen.

This effort is part of an ongoing OCDETF operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

