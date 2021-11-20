DHS S&T Award for Commitment to Service for Tod Companion 

Tod Companion has been honored with the Department of Homeland Security’s Science & Technology (S&T) Undersecretary’s Award for Commitment to Service.

The award recognizes a government employee for their unrelenting commitment to exceptional service to strengthen homeland security, and for going beyond the call of duty. The recipient must personify the most honorable traditions of service in support of both S&T and the nation.

Companion has served the Department of Homeland Security for more than 13 years and is currently Director of Program Management at S&T, overseeing more than 50 program and project managers executing hundreds of projects totaling more than $450M.

Last year, Companion was a recipient of the COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism Award 2020 for research, expertise, and proactive collaboration characterizing the virus, validating disinfectants, and assisting in PPE reconditioning.