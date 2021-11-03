52 F
DHS S&T Insights Outreach Webinar: Innovative Solutions and Meeting the Challenges of Climate Change

You will learn how DHS is incorporating innovative climate resilience solutions into national preparedness efforts and addressing vulnerabilities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations and U.S. Border Patrol teams continue to provide their support at areas ravaged by Hurricane Florence on Sept. 16, 2018. (Photo by CBPO Ben Gathro)

DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on November 9, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach webinar: Innovative Solutions | Meeting the Challenges of Climate Change

REGISTER

Climate change and extreme weather conditions continue to impact the United States, and communities are facing the devastating effects of increasing heat and natural disasters. DHS is working to increase the nation’s resilience and counter the climate crisis. During this live webinar, you will learn how DHS is incorporating innovative climate resilience solutions into national preparedness efforts and addressing vulnerabilities to mitigate the effects of climate change. Join DHS S&T as we discuss efforts to confront the climate change crisis, such as our recent Cooling Solutions Challenge, with our invited DHS partners, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

