45.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSDHS S&T

Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Webinar on Funding Opportunities, 2021 Review, and Resources on Dec. 7

Program representatives from DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships will discuss current opportunities and provide additional resources.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on December 7, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach webinar: Zoom Out to 2022! | Funding Opportunities, 2021 Review, & Resources.

REGISTER

In the final installment of S&T’s Insights Outreach series, we will be reviewing key takeaways from past webinars and discussing current and upcoming opportunities offered by DHS S&T, including:

  • Homeland Security Startup Studio 2022 Cohort
  • DHS Small Business Innovation Research 22.1 Solicitation
  • Silicon Valley Innovation Program Human Performance and Resiliency

During this live webinar, program representatives from DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships will discuss current opportunities and provide additional resources that will help you navigate the path to a potential partnership with S&T. Join us for a retrospective journey on the Insights Outreach series and discover how you can engage with S&T in 2022!

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

Previous articleRegister for Homeland Security Startup Studio ‘22 Launch Event on Dec. 2
Next articleHuntington Ingalls Names Mike Aldinger VP of LVC Training Solutions
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.