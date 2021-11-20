Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Webinar on Funding Opportunities, 2021 Review, and Resources on Dec. 7

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on December 7, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach webinar: Zoom Out to 2022! | Funding Opportunities, 2021 Review, & Resources.

REGISTER



In the final installment of S&T’s Insights Outreach series, we will be reviewing key takeaways from past webinars and discussing current and upcoming opportunities offered by DHS S&T, including:

Homeland Security Startup Studio 2022 Cohort

DHS Small Business Innovation Research 22.1 Solicitation

Silicon Valley Innovation Program Human Performance and Resiliency

During this live webinar, program representatives from DHS S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships will discuss current opportunities and provide additional resources that will help you navigate the path to a potential partnership with S&T. Join us for a retrospective journey on the Insights Outreach series and discover how you can engage with S&T in 2022!

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.