Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Webinar on October 5: R&D Addressing DHS Missions

You will hear from S&T’s Office of Requirements and Analysis, the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, and Industry Partnerships.

By Homeland Security Today

Want to learn how S&T sets R&D priorities?

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on October 5, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach webinar: R&D Addressing DHS Missions | Priorities, Partnerships, and Demand Signals.

REGISTER

S&T works closely with DHS operational components to identify capability gaps and meet technology needs by utilizing a variety of funding opportunities and commercialization mechanisms.

During this live webinar, you will hear from S&T’s Office of Requirements and Analysis, the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, and Industry Partnerships about how S&T works with innovators throughout the R&D lifecycle to help develop technologies and deliver solutions that address DHS priorities.

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

