WEBINAR: Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Cyber 2022 Call for Proposals

Join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) on September 14 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. IDT for the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Cyber 2022 Call for Proposals webinar! Event speakers will share information about the open Call for Proposals that seeks collaborative projects between U.S. and Israeli entities to develop advanced cybersecurity applications for mission-critical needs.

Register here for the webinar!

DHS S&T will host invited speakers from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), and the BIRD Foundation to provide an overview of the BIRD Cyber 2022 Call for Proposals that seeks cooperative projects between two companies, or between a company and a university or research institution—one from the U.S. and one from Israel—leading to demonstrations and pilot implementation of innovative technologies in one of the following areas:

Secured architecture for protecting core operational processes

Real-time risk assessment solutions for small-to-medium sized airports or seaports

Resilience center pilots for small and medium sized businesses and enterprises

Advanced data fusion and analytics

In addition to the topic discussions, audience members will learn about the unique BIRD model and the opportunity to build partnerships to address cyber topics of mutual interest. The event will conclude with a Q&A session open to the audience.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome to learn about this funding opportunity for entities in the U.S. and Israel! For more information about the program, please visit the BIRD Foundation website or email: SandT.Innovation@hq.dhs.gov