Acting CYBERCOM Chief Says Dual-Hat NSA Role Key to ‘Speed’ in Cyberspace

The newly elevated acting head of US Cyber Command, Lt. Gen. William Hartman, appeared to defend a continuation of the dual-hatted role for the position in which he serves, also leading the National Security Agency, telling lawmakers it allows more “speed and agility” to take on adversaries in cyberspace.

“I’ve continued to see this partnership evolve and our ability to execute increasingly more precise operations is fundamentally because the dual hat allows me, in my current capacity, to move with the speed and agility and unity of effort that is required,” Hartman told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity Wednesday. “It also forces leaders across the organization to collaborate, to do the hard work and to provide the best options for the national security of the country.”

The three star added that the partnership between CYBERCOM and the NSA allows the US to achieve two key objectives: to “see and understand” what adversaries are doing, and to enable CYBERCOM and “other elements of the US government” to be able to defend US critical infrastructure and the Department of Defense’s Information Network, or DoDIN.

