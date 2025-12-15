Defense Contract Management Agency Showcases New Strategic Plan

The Defense Contract Management Agency Acting Director Sonya Ebright has recently announced the agency’s new Strategic Plan. The plan covers fiscal years 2026 to 2030, and comprises four lines of effort crafted to define the combat support agency’s strategic goals and rigorously align them to War Department and Presidential directives.

A companion Annual Performance Plan will be used to further outline the plan’s objectives, and provide measurement, tracking and reporting criteria.

DCMA Strategic Plan FY 2026-2030 Lines of Effort

Line of Effort 1: Strengthen the Defense Industrial Base through modernized technical surveillance, quality product delivery and data driven decisions to enable warfighter lethality.

Line of Effort 2: Deliver agile, transparent, and efficient acquisition life-cycle processes to improve stakeholder outcomes.

Line of Effort 3: Drive enhanced value and affordability through modern, adaptive, and responsive cost and pricing capabilities to increase return on investment.

Line of Effort 4: Develop talent and align resources, infrastructure, and technology to meet evolving operational demands.

Headquartered on Fort Lee, Virginia, DCMA provides contract administration services for more than 300,000 war contracts and delivers hundreds of millions of items to U.S. fighting forces each year. As a combat support agency, DCMA provides accurate, real-time acquisition insight to inform War Department decisions relative to the defense industrial base, enabling operational planning and execution.