DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

Petromax Refining Co. LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-25-D-070, $742,790,878); Valero Marketing & Supply Co., San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0475, $600,641,231); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0471, $521,595,146); Placid Refining Co. LLC,* Port Allen, Louisiana (SPE602-25-D-0472, $244,767,837); Lazarus Energy Holding LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0468, $140,431,078); Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, Findlay, Ohio (SPE602-25-D-0469, $134,094,739); Husky Marketing & Supply Co., Dublin, Ohio (SPE602-25-D-0467, $97,120,400); Vetjet Fuels LLC,* Dallas, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0473, $87,060,574); The Alon USA LP, Brentwood, Tennessee (SPE602-25-D-0462, $82,525,072); Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC,* Indianapolis, Indiana (SPE602-25-D-0465, $77,147,560); Carbon Asset Developer Associates LLC,* Alamo, Texas (SPE602-25-D-0464, $50,851,267); Associated Energy Group LLC,* Miami, Florida (SPE602-25-D-0463, $37,768,520); and Epic Aviation LLC, Salem, Oregon (SPE602-25-D-0466, $15,898,705), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-24-R-0709 for purchase of various types of aviation turbine fuels. This was a competitive acquisition with twenty-nine responses received. These are one-year contracts with one 30-day carryover period. Locations of performance are Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, and Kansas, with a performance completion date of March 31, 2026. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Slate Solutions,* Davie, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $143,228,252 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modular scalable vests and related components. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with an April 7, 2028, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0046).

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded an estimated $8,201,048 modification (P00001) to a delivery order (SPRTA1-22-F-1017) issued against a five-year subsumable contract (SPE4AX-20-D-R001) with no option periods for the manufacture of TF-33 vane, air compressors. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. The performance completion date is Oct. 15, 2027. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $8,070,516 modification (P00008) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-22-D-1544) with four one-year option periods for men’s dress trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is April 11, 2026. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Beacon Point Associates LLC,* Cape Coral, Florida (SPE2DH-25-D-0013, $440,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ARMY

Guidehouse Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $250,000,000 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials) contract for financial support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-25-D-0014).

MDT Armor Corp., Auburn, Alabama, was awarded a $15,402,919 modification (P00004) to contract W56HZV23C-0047 for armor vehicles and parts. Work will be performed in Auburn, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Maloof Weathertight Solutions LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia, was awarded a $13,976,1000 firm-fixed-price contract for airfield roof maintenance and repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2030. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W9124M-25-D-A009).

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $10,803,386 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-F-A050).

Vanquish Worldwide LLC,* Kingsport, Tennessee, was awarded an $8,469,078 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for installation logistical support. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Sparta, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,354,485 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-F-0161).

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $62,627,402 fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost (no fee) modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5101) for AEGIS modernization, DDG-51 new construction, and allied navy’s new production requirements. This contract action includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract action to $80,541,007. This action combines purchases for the Navy (46%); and the government of Australia (54%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (80%); and Clearwater, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2028. FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $33,832,676 (54%); fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,960,695 (22%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,239,605 (10%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,272,546 (10%); fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $2,842,594 (5%); and fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $479,286 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $22,453,935 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001922C0046). This modification exercises an option to provide continued maintenance and sustainment operations of the Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory facilities and systems, to include consumables and field service representative support in support of F-35 Lightning II program’s non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Eglin, Florida (80%); and Fort Worth, Texas (20%), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $22,453,935 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $15,825,485 undefinitized modification (P00003) to a firm-fixed-price contract (N0001924C0040). This modification adds scope to procure materials necessary to support the production and delivery of seven APY-10 radar systems for the Navy as well as procures APY-10 radar systems spares for the governments of Canada and Germany. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,116,102; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,275,197, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

Azraq Castle Logistics Co. LLC, Amman, Jordan, was awarded a ceiling $25,000,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity commercial contract for vehicle leases. This contract provides for leased vehicles for split operations between three different locations. Work will be performed at 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, Undisclosed Location, Jordan, and is expected to be completed April 30, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 38 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 is being obligated at time of award. The 332d Expeditionary Contracting Office, Undisclosed Location, Jordan is the contracting activity (FA580-85-D-0002).

*Small business