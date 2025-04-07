Department of Defense Contracts for March 24, 2025

NAVY

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $238,000,000 undefinitized modification (P00001) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001925C0070). This modification adds scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support in support of the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (59%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and other various locations outside of the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed May 2031. FMS customer funds in the amount of $186,800,000 and non-U.S. DOD partner funds in the amount of $51,200,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $71,285,068 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to a previously awarded not-to-exceed undefinitized indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6833524D0010). This modification extends the period of performance to continue to provide performance-based logistics for the Consolidated Automated Support System family of testers supporting naval aviation systems at the intermediate maintenance level, both ashore and afloat, in addition to naval aviation repair depots and international program’s repair sites in support of Foreign Military Sales customers. Work locations will be determined with each individual delivery order. Work is expected to be completed March 2031. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

AIR FORCE

DY4 Inc., Ashburn, Virginia, was awarded a $79,900,000 indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract for high-speed data acquisition systems and support. This contract provides the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron with ancillary support services. Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and is expected to be completed by March 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $30,442 are being obligated at the time of award. The 99th Contracting Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nevada, is the contracting activity (FA4861-25-D-0002).

Call Henry Inc., Titusville, Florida, has been awarded a $12,069,893 predominantly fixed-price incentive modification (P00010) to previously awarded (FA4610-23-D-0001) to exercise option year two. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $58,775,659. Work will be performed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,272,004 will be obligated at time of award. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg SFB, California, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., San Jose, California, was awarded a $7,578,200 modification (P00104) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0072 for integration and engineering efforts associated the M2A4 and M7A4 Bradley Vehicles. Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2026. Fiscal 2023 and 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,578,200 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

*Small business