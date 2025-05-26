59.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 26, 2025
CounterterrorismFederal GovernmentLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

DIA Releases ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Threat Assessment

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 21, 2025. (Photo: Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

The Defense Intelligence Agency recently released an unclassified assessment titled “Golden Dome for America: Current and Future Missile Threats to the U.S. Homeland” to depict threats a sophisticated missile defense system for the United States would defend against. The product presents the agency’s unclassified intelligence on adversary missile threats and capabilities.

In the coming decade, missile threats to the U.S. Homeland from more advanced conventional- and nuclear-capable delivery systems will expand in scale and sophistication. DIA profiles the missile threat and inventories in six categories: intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, two types of hypersonic weapons, land attack cruise missiles, and fractional orbital bombardment systems.

Link to the report: ‘Golden Dome’ missile threat assessment

Previous article
FBI Warns Law Firms of Ongoing Cyber Threat by Silent Ransom Group Targeting Sensitive Legal Data
Next article
Treasury Sanctions High-Ranking Members of Foreign Terrorist Organization Cartel Del Noreste
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals