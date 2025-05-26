The Defense Intelligence Agency recently released an unclassified assessment titled “Golden Dome for America: Current and Future Missile Threats to the U.S. Homeland” to depict threats a sophisticated missile defense system for the United States would defend against. The product presents the agency’s unclassified intelligence on adversary missile threats and capabilities.

In the coming decade, missile threats to the U.S. Homeland from more advanced conventional- and nuclear-capable delivery systems will expand in scale and sophistication. DIA profiles the missile threat and inventories in six categories: intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, two types of hypersonic weapons, land attack cruise missiles, and fractional orbital bombardment systems.

Link to the report: ‘Golden Dome’ missile threat assessment