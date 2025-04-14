55.9 F
DOD Plans Quicker, More Comprehensive Cybersecurity Standards for Contractors

By Homeland Security Today

Defense IT contractors who can demonstrate an assured supply chain and secure coding practices will soon be able to get fast track approval to have their products operate on DOD networks, radically shortening a process that often takes months or years at present, Pentagon Chief Software Officer Rob Vietmeyer said April 10.

The Defense Department will tell contractors, “if you want the fast path to get past these long [approval] cycles, if you want to demonstrate that your product is trustworthy and secure enough for these defense missions … demonstrate through independent testing that your products meet these types of controls, and we’ll get you on the fast test list,” he told an audience of industry executives at AFCEA Northern Virginia chapter’s Innovation IT day event in Herndon.

He said the so-called “Swift Process” will build on the work done over nearly 15 years to build required system security standards into DOD contracts under the 7012 provision of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, and then to require contractors to certify compliance with those standards under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, which will come into full force later this year.

Read the rest of the story at Air & Space Forces Magazine.

